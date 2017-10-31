1971 war: Manohar Parrikar hails Indira Gandhi, says Pakistan didn’t learn a lesson

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar (Image: PTI)

Praising the leadership of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Goa Chief Minister and former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on Tuesday said despite being taught a good lesson in 1971, Pakistan is yet to become any wiser. While speaking at joint observance of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas and Rashtriya Sankalp Diwas in the state capital: “Indira Gandhi gave the country good leadership. In 1971, she taught our enemy on the western border a good lesson, but Pakistan is still not getting any wiser.”

The India-Pakistan war of 1971 led to the liberation of East Pakistan and the formation of Bangladesh. The Rashtriya Sankalp Diwas is observed to mark the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, while the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of India’s first Home Minister Sardar Patel.