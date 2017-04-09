19-year-old Indian student dies in accident in Australia, family seeks EAM Sushma Swaraj’s help to bring back body

Vishal Mahant had died after being hit by a truck in Australia’s Melbourne city on Friday evening. (Source: PTI)

In yet another death of an Indian national abroad, a 19-year-old student in Australia died in a road accident two days ago. Vishal Mahant had died after being hit by a truck in Australia’s Melbourne city on Friday evening. After his death, his family has approached External Affairs Minster Sushma Swaraj’s help in bringing back his body for the last rites.

Speaking about the same with PTI, Mahant’s family friend Pardeep Singh informed that his family has sought Union Minister’s help through micro-blogging site Twitter in order to bring back his body. Mahant had gone to Australia two-and-half-year ago on student visa, and was working at a relative’s store.

Soon after the news came into light, former Minister of State for External Affiars Preneet Kaur has visited the family of deceased and expressed her condolences to the bereaved family. Kaur has assured Mahant’s family that all help will be given to them in bringing back the body.

