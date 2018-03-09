  3. 19-year old girl stabbed to death near her college in Chennai in full public view – What eyewitnesses saw?

A 19-year old girl student of a private college was allegedly stabbed to death by a man in full public view near the institution here today, police said.

The motive for the murder, which sent shockwaves, was under investigation, police said.

A 19-year old girl student of a private college was allegedly stabbed to death by a man in full public view near the institution here today, police said. M Ashwini, who was studying B.Com, died on the spot as the assailant stabbed her with a knife after confronting and picking up an argument with her, they said. The man, identified as Alagesan, was nabbed by bystanders and thrashed before being handed him over to police.

The motive for the murder, which sent shockwaves, was under investigation, police said. Quoting eyewitnesses, police said Alagesan confronted the victim near her college and picked up an argument. Then all of a sudden, he took out a knife and stabbed her and attempted to flee. The killing of the girl comes weeks after a woman IT professional was waylaid and attacked while heading home past midnight on the city outskirts, causing serious injuries.

Three men had been arrested in connection with the incident. In 2016, a 26-year old techie Swathi was murdered on the platform of a suburban railway station here around 6 AM while waiting to board a train. A man arrested on the charge of killing her later allegedly committed suicide in the prison.

