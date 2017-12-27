18 Gujarat ministers crorepatis, 8 school dropouts; average cabinet income at Rs 13.34 cr; richest has Rs 123.78 cr in assets

PM Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani at the swearing-in ceremony. (Source: Twitter)

The newly-elected Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani was sworn-in on Tuesday for his second term along with his cabinet ministers in the presence of many Bharatiya Janata Party stalwarts and allies from across the state. According to a report by Association for Democratic Reforms, as many as 18 out of the 20 newly appointed Gujarat Cabinet Ministers, including chief minister Vijay Rupani are crorepatis. This is despite the fact that as many as eight ministers in the cabinet are school dropouts. Only 10 ministers in the new Gujarat Cabinet are graduates or have higher degrees.

The report reveals that the average assets of 20 ministers are estimated to be Rs 13.34 crore. As per the report, Saurabh Yashvantbhai Dalal Patel from the Botad constituency is the richest minister with declared assets worth Rs 123.78 crore while Parsotambhai Odhavjibhai Solanki from Bhavnagar rural has declared assets of worth Rs 45.9 crore. Radadiya Jayeshbhai Vitthalbhai from Jetpur is third on the list with declared assets of about Rs 28.5 crore.

The minister with the lowest declared asset is Khabad Bachubhai Maganbhai from Devgadhbaria constituency with assets worth Rs 35.45 lakh. A total of 13 ministers have declared liabilities out of which the minister with the highest liabilities is Vitthalbhai with Rs 16.04 crore of liabilities. Interestingly, the 20-member Cabinet includes one woman.

Rupani’s swearing-in ceremony was attended by PM Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, Bihar CM and deputy CM Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi, senior BJP leader LK Advani, Shankersinh Vaghela, Keshu Bhai Patel and others.

Here is the full list of ministers:

Cabinet Ministers

Vijay Rupani Chief Minister

Nitinkumar Ratilal Patel Deputy Chief Minister

Bhupendrasinh Manubha Chaudasama

Ranchhodbhai Chanabhai Faldu (R C Faldu)

Kaushikbhai Jamanadas Patel (Kaushik Patel)

Saurabh Patel (Dalal)

Vasava Ganpatsinh Vestabhai

Radadiya Jayeshbhai Vitthalbhai

Dilipkumar Viraji Thakor

Ishwarbhai (Anil) Ramanbhai Parmar

Minister of State

Pradipsinh Bhagvatsinh Jadeja

Patel Prabatbhai Savabhai

Jaydrathsinhji Parmar

Patkar Ramanlal Nanubhai

Parsottambhai Odhavijbhai Solanki

Ishwarsinh Thakorbhai Patel

Ahir Vasanbhai Gopalbhai

Kishor Kanani (Kumar)

Khabad Bachubhai Maganbhai

Dave Vibhavari

Nitin Patel was sworn-in as the deputy CM at the ceremony that took place at Gandhinagar Sachivalaya Ground. Nitin Patel was the first person to be sworn-in after Rupani. Like always, BJP government kept its cabinet small.