16-year-old girl kidnapped, gangraped at gunpoint in Jind

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by five youths at gunpoint in a stationary train coach near the railway station here, police said today.They said the class-X girl had gone missing on December 17 and the Sadar Police Station, Narwana, police registered a kidnapping case.

The girl was later recovered from Jind, they said, adding that she told her parents she was kidnapped by two youths who took her to the railway station.

She alleged the two were joined by three others who raped her, police said. They said two of the accused have been arrested while efforts are on to nab the others.

The Superintendent of Police has formed a three-member Special Investigation Team to probe the case.