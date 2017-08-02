16 wagons of goods train derail in Bihar

Earlier, the ECR said that 20 wagons had derailed. (Representative Image: PTI)

Sixteen wagons of a goods train today derailed at a place under Mughalsarai division of East Central Railway (ECR) zone forcing cancellation of many trains and diversion of routes of a large number of them. Earlier, the ECR said that 20 wagons had derailed. Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Rajesh Kumar said in a statement, as per the last information received from the derailment site, 16 wagons jumped off the track at 4 4 am today. The derailment took place in between Karmnasa and Dhanaicha stations in Bihar under Mughalsarai-Gaya section, the CPRO said. As soon as the information came, senior officers of Mughalsarai division rushed to the site and started work on a war footing to restore traffic on UP, DN and Reversal line, Kumar said.Mughalsarai division forms part of the ECR, with its headquarter at Hajipur in Vaishali district of Bihar.

The ECR statement said, five trains have been canceled in the wake of the derailment. They included 53525 Barkakana-Varanasi passenger train, 53607 Gaya-Dehri-On-Sone passenger train and Mughalsarai-Gaya passenger train among others. Routes of several mails have been diverted via Mughalsarai-Kiul section. They included 12382 New Delhi-Howrah Poorva Express, 22858 Anandvihar Terminal-Santrghachi Express, 12988 Ajmer-Sealdah Express and 12802 New Delhi-Puri Purushottam Express on DN line.

On the UP line, route of 13009 Howrah-Dehradun Express has been diverted via Patna-Mughalsarai. 12321 Howrah-Mumbai Mail, 12307 Howrah-Jodhpur Express, and Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express have also been diverted.The 63554 Varanasi-Asansol passenger has been short terminated at Mughalsarai, 18611 Ranchi-Varanasi Express at Dehri-On-Sone and 14223 Rajgir-Varanasi Express at Gaya, the statement said.