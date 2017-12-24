153 lakh tourists visited Himachal Pradesh in first nine months of 2017

The state Tourism and Civil Aviation Department was conducting frequent inspection of hotels and implementing provisions of the HP Tourism Development and Registration Act, 2002, to provide better facilities to tourists, an official spokesperson said. (IE photo)

The state Tourism and Civil Aviation Department was conducting frequent inspection of hotels and implementing provisions of the HP Tourism Development and Registration Act, 2002, to provide better facilities to tourists, an official spokesperson said. The department registered 2880 hotels and carried out 3748 inspections this year to ensure quality services, the official said, adding that a sum of Rs 23,37,775 was collected as penalties from erring units. “All out efforts are to promote tourism and allied activities and provide best possible facilities to tourists visiting the state,” the spokesman said. Nearly 153.52 lakh tourists visited the state between January and September, including 150.05 lakh domestic and 3.77 lakh foreign tourists, he added. Tourism contributed 6.8 per cent to the Gross State Domestic Product and constant efforts were being made to increase it, the official said. The department had earlier urged entrepreneurs to register their hotels, guest houses, restaurants, travel agencies, home stay units, adventure sports, out-door photographers, trekking and tourist guides by fulfilling all formalities.