15 years of Congress rule cannot match 2 years of AAP goverment: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Asserting that his dispensation has done a remarkable job in every field, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said even ex-CM Sheila Dikshit’s 15-year rule cannot match the work done by his government in its two years so far. Addressing a rally at Deoli, Kejriwal appealed to people to give AAP a similar mandate in upcoming MCD polls as it had got in 2015 Assembly polls.

He alleged that votes in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) could be tampered to the tune of 5-7 per cent and asked people to vote in large numbers so that the “tampering” goes for a toss. Kejriwal had alleged tampering of EVMs after his party’s poor show in Punjab assembly polls. He vehemently opposed use of EVMs in Delhi MCD polls and demanded that elections should be conducted through paper ballots.

Noting that electricity rates in Delhi are cheapest in the country, Kejriwal once again claimed that the power and water departments will be “snatched” from the Delhi government if BJP is voted to power again. He said, before 1998, the power and water departments were with the civic bodies.

The AAP chief alleged Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and PWD and Health Minister Satyendar Jain are being “targeted” for taking on education and health mafias. Hitting out at the BJP, Kejriwal said the party’s claim that municipal corporations cannot abolish house tax stems out of the fear that it will suffer huge losses. He also vowed to make the cash strapped corporations economically viable a year after coming to power.