1,400 ex-servicemen in HP given jobs in last four years: CM Vibhadra Singh

A reservation of 15 per cent is, also, being given to retired soldiers, war widows and their wards in government jobs, the Chief Minister said. (PTI)

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh today said 1,400 ex-servicemen in the state have been provided jobs in the last four years and work was underway to complete the war museum here. “A total of 1,400 ex-servicemen have been provided jobs in the last four years and Rs 5.21 crore was spent to distribute grants under different bravery awards. The war museum in Dharamsala is being constructed at a cost of Rs 9 crore,” he said while presiding over the Ex-Servicemen Kalyan Board’s meeting here.

The state government is committed to settle issues related to serving and ex-servicemen, Singh said. A reservation of 15 per cent is, also, being given to retired soldiers, war widows and their wards in government jobs, the Chief Minister said.

Earlier, state Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Dr Dhani Ram Shandi also addressed the gathering. The board also discussed exemption of tax at toll barriers in the state and opening of a CSD depot in Una district for ex-servicemen.

You may also like to watch this

Allocation of funds for parks and war memorials, repair and renovation of existing Sainik Rest Houses and construction of such rest houses at Rohru were also discussed.