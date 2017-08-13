14 lakh families benefitted so far, plan to extend it to 35 lakh, says Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh on Ujjwala Yojana

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh. (Image: PTI)

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Sunday, while celebrating his 5,000 days as the head of the state, said that as many as 14 lakh families have benefitted from the Ujjwala Yojana in the state, adding that the government plans to extend it to 35 lakh families. “14 lakh families have benefitted from the Ujjwala Yojana. We plan to extend it to 35 lakh families. As many as 11 lakh families have benefitted from the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana,” Singh said. “We want to provide the tribal children with education, nursing, insurance etc. and this plan aims to work towards it,” he added.

Singh further said that the government is doing its best to work for the tribals and forest dwellers in the state, while adding that the Forest Department in Chhattisgarh and the state government are planning to invest Rs. 8 crore every year on the forests. “We provided facilities to nearly 3,70,000 tribals in the state. We have provided these people with agricultural facilities, electricity and washrooms, among a number of other things,” he said. He also pointed to the fact that such development in the state was unheard of before 2003.