Militants hurl grenade at police party in Nowhatta area of Srinagar, one cop killed, 16 others injured

In yet another terrorist attack in the Kashmir valley, a police constable was killed and at least 15 personnel were injured today in a grenade attack by militants in Nowhatta area of old Srinagar. Confirming the attack, a police official said militants hurled the grenade on a police party next to Ganjbaksh Park in Nowhatta area of the city at around 7:00 PM when the cops were withdrawing from there after day-long law and order duty. He said 16 policemen were injured in the grenade blast. One of them, police constable Shamin Ahmed, succumbed to injuries later. Two CRPF personnel were also among the injured. The injured cops were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The official said miscreants had engaged the cops by pelting stones on them in the same area.

Yesterday, three Indian Army soldiers were injured today as militants attacked an army convoy near a hospital on the Parimpora-Panthachowk bypass road. Protests also broke out among the cops and the protestors in Kashmir over the arrest of a mentally retarded man. A police official has confirmed that miscreants started pelting stones at the police and the paramilitary CRPF personnel soon after the attack, triggering clashes. According to the official, the militants opened fire on the convoy near the SKMS Hospital Bemina at around 1:15 pm and two soldiers who were on board the last vehicle of the convoy were injured. The convoy was on its way from Parimpora to Panthachowk when the attack took place.

The police official said that the troops retaliated, forcing the militants to flee from the spot and the area has been cordoned off and combing operations started to track down the militants. Efforts were on to restore order in the area.

In another militant attack yesterday, gunshots were heard in the commercial hub of Lal Chowk and adjoining areas here today, triggering panic in the busy market place. “Firing of gunshots has been reported from Lal Chowk area. We are investigating the incident,” a police official said. Most of the business establishments downed their shutters while pedestrians ran towards safer places as people had apprehensions about a militant attack in the area.

(With inputs from agencies)