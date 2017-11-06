13 ministers of Modi government to hold press conferences in 13 different cities, but why? Here is the reason

On the ocassion of ‘anti-black money day’, 13 ministers of Narendra Modi government in 13 different cities will hold press conferences. (PTI)

On the ocassion of ‘anti-black money day’, 13 ministers of Narendra Modi government in 13 different cities will hold press conferences. The ministers will start holding these media interactions from November 6 and this will last until the 8th of the same month – November 8 is the first anninversary of demonetisation. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley while talking to Hindi daily Dainik Jagran said that various steps were taken against black money and the public will be told that Congress and other opposition parties are upset because they only love money. Jaitley added that all senior leaders and office bearers of the party and the government will tell the truth to the public throughout the country and expose the opposition. As both the BJP and Congress gear up for the electoral polls in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, Jaitley said that in 2011, the Supreme Court had issued an order which was followed by the UPA government.

Jaitley, on Ocotber 25 had announced that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will observe ‘Anti-Black Money Day’ across India on November 8. Saying that black money cannot be curbed through baby-steps, the Finance Minister listed efforts put forth by the Narendra Modi government in curbing black money.

Taking a jibe at the Congress, which had been criticising the government for poor implementation of demonetisation and the GST, the Finance Minister said that he could not recollect a single significant step taken by them against black money. “They had reconciled to India living with a shadow economy. It is understandable that this (curbing black money) would never be on political agenda of the Congress leadership,” Arun Jaitley said. The comments came a day after several opposition parties announced that they would observe November 8, as ‘Black Day’ and would hold protests across the country to highlight its “ill-effects” on the economy.