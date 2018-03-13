13 killed after bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

Prime facie it seemed that the bus was speeding and the accident occurred when it tried to avoid hitting another vehicle, the DM said.

Thirteen people were killed and 14 injured after a bus fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand’s Almora district today, officials said. District Magistrate Eva Ashish Srivastava said the incident took place 120 km away from the district headquarters between Danapani and Potam in Bhatrojkhan tehsil. The bus was on its way from Deghat to Ramnagar, carrying 27 people, including the driver and conductor, when it plunged 300-350 metres into the gorge, the official said. Twelve people were killed on the spot and another died on way to the hospital, Srivastava said, adding that among the deceased two were women and the driver.

Prime facie it seemed that the bus was speeding and the accident occurred when it tried to avoid hitting another vehicle, the DM said. Over 14 people sustained injuries in the accident. Five of them were in a serious condition and they were referred to Haldwani for treatment, the DM said. Governor KK Paul and Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat expressed grief over the incident and prayed for the departed souls.

After receiving information about the accident, the chief minister spoke to the district magistrates of Almora and Nainital about the rescue and relief operations. He instructed them to ensure best possible treatment for the injured and distribution of the relief amount.