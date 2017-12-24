Worst password of 2017 is ‘123456; from ‘letmein’ to iloveyou’, check out the top 20 here

Passwords are a man’s best kept secret. (Reuters)

Passwords are a man’s best-kept secret. But, wait! Are they? How much thinking does a human being put to choose a password that would hold the best-guarded secrets in a laptop, computer or a smartphone? SplashData, a leading provider of security applications has published the 2017 Annual list of worst passwords of the year, using data pulled from 5 million passwords, mainly from North American and Western European users, that were leaked in 2017 by hackers. The published data has revealed that despite major data leaks, users continue to apply weak passwords like “123456” that can be easily guessed. “123456” and “Password” are two common choices for users revealed by SplashData from years of tracking. SplashData blog has listed 20 weak passwords and top 10 worst passwords including “123123”, ‘123456’, ‘12345678’, ‘qwerty’, ‘12345’, ‘123456789’, ‘letmein’, ‘1234567’, ‘football’, and ‘iloveyou’ etc.

These passwords consist of single words or a continuous number string making them more vulnerable and prone to hacking. The list also includes “starwars” as one of the favourite passwords taken by users which is easily predictable by hackers. Also, “starwars” is the newest inclusion in the 2017 list. However, “starwars” existed in 2015 list but was dropped in 2016. The trend of setting “starwars” arose after the resurgence of Star Wars franchise films: The Force Awakens and 2017’s latest release “The Last Jedi”.

According to reports, Hackers are trying to use common terms from pop culture or sports to penetrate into online accounts because they have figured out that many people are using the easy-numbered or single word passwords. It is highly recommended that strong passwords consisting of a mixture of characters, words and numbers be set to protect from data breach and also one password must not be used for more than one account.

Here is a list of the top 20 worst passwords according to ranking:

1 – 123456 (ranking unchanged since 2016 list)

2 – password (ranking unchanged)

3 – 12345678 (up 1)

4 – qwerty (up 2)

5 – 12345 (down 2)

6 – 123456789 (new)

7 – letmein (new)

8 – 1234567 (Unchanged)

9 – football (down 4)

10 – iloveyou (new)

11 – admin (up 4)

12 – welcome (unchanged)

13 – monkey (new)

14 – login (down 3)

15 – abc123 (down 1)

16 – starwars (new)

17 – 123123 (new)

18 – dragon (up 1)

19 – passw0rd (down 1)

20 – master (up 1)