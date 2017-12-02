12 injured in clash in Jodhpur, security ramped up

The incident took place last night. Members of two communities hurled stones at one another after a fight over a petty issue between two youths, they said. (PTI)

Tension prevailed in the Soorsagar area here following a clash between members of two communities in which at least 12 people were injured, police said today. The incident took place last night. Members of two communities hurled stones at one another after a fight over a petty issue between two youths, they said. They also set fire to a few vehicles and a shop in the area. At least 12 people, including six policemen, were injured in the incident, police said. Members of one group also targeted houses of people belonging to the other community, they said. “The injured people have been hospitalised. None of the groups has so far approached police in connection with the incident,” Police Commissioner Ashok Rathore said. The market in the locality remained shut today in view of tension there.

Rathore claimed there was peace and no restrictions were in force in the area. ACP Swati Sharma said adequate police force had been deployed in the area, a tight vigil was being kept and patrolling had been intensified. “Senior police officers are camping in the area. Stern action would be taken against any person trying to disturb peace and harmony,” Sharma said.

More details are awaited.