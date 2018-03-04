  3. 112 ft Adiyogi bust listed part of Incredible India campaign

The 112 feet bust of Adiyogi Lord Shiva at Isha Yoga Center on the outskirts of the city has been listed as party of the 'Incredible India' campaign by the Tourism Ministry.

The 112 feet bust of Adiyogi Lord Shiva at Isha Yoga Center on the outskirts of the city has been listed as party of the ‘Incredible India’ campaign by the Tourism Ministry. Adiyogi was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 24 last year. “The glorious face of Adiyogi exudes stillness, exuberance and intoxication at once and Adiyogi is now part of Incredible India campaign. Congratulations to all who made this happen,” Jaggi Vasudev, the founder of Isha Foundation, said in a statement here today. Adiyogi was listed as the largest bust sculpture in the world by the Guinness Book of World Records in May 2017.

Describing the significance of Adiyogi, Jaggi Vasudev said it was essential that the next generation of people on are seekers and not believers. “As philosophies, ideology, belief systems that don’t stand the test of logic and scientific verification naturally collapse in the coming decades, the longing for liberation will rise. When that happens, Adiyogi and the science of Yoga would become very important,” he said.

In the yogic tradition, Adiyogi is considered as the source of Yoga.

