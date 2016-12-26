11 new Kendriya Vidyalaya, 5 Navodaya Vidyalaya in Naxal areas

Those districts where the KVs will be set up include Nawada (Bihar), Sukma, Kondagaon, Bijapur (all Chhattisgarh), Khunti, Giridhi, Chatra, Dumka, Palamu (all Jharkhand) and Gadchiroli (Maharashtra), official sources said.

Eleven Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) and five Navodaya Vidyalaya (NV) will be set up in Naxal-hit areas by the Centre in its efforts to reach out to the people living there. The central government-run schools will be set up by the HRD Ministry at the initiative of the Home Ministry which has identified the areas where basic education was lacking.

Those districts where the KVs will be set up include Nawada (Bihar), Sukma, Kondagaon, Bijapur (all Chhattisgarh), Khunti, Giridhi, Chatra, Dumka, Palamu (all Jharkhand) and Gadchiroli (Maharashtra), official sources said.

There are 35 worst Naxal-hit districts among the ten Maoist affected states in the country. Out of these districts, 24 districts presently have 52 KVs.

The five new NVs to be set up in Ramgarh, Khunti (both in Jharkhand), Narayanpur, Bijapur, Kondagaon (all in Chhattisgarh) districts. At present there are 33 NVs in 30 Naxal-hit districts.