1,000 youths ‘sheltered’ for drunken driving

1000 youths found driving rashly were taken to specially erected shamianas near 22 check posts by police. (PTI)

In a first of its kind initiative here to ensure accident free New Year celebrations, nearly 1000 youths found driving rashly were taken to specially erected shamianas near 22 check posts by police, given cakes and ‘sheltered’ there till daybreak.

Police said most of the youths were in an inebirated state and were taken to specially erected shamianas around the 22 check posts, where they were ‘sheltered’ till break of dawn.

You may also like to watch this video:

Police personnel there cut cakes and distributed them to the youths as part of New Year celebrations, police said. Many NGOs had sent volunteers to these shamianas under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police Lakshmi and DCP (Traffic) Saravanan.

Police said their initiative had resulted in no deaths or accidents this year, compared to the last two years.