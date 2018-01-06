1000 flights to be cancelled ahead of Republic Day at IGI? Here is what you should know

This is the first time when any such thing has happened. (Photo: PTI)

Heightening security at the national capital ahead of the Republic Day, the Delhi International Airport Pvt Ltd (DIAL) is expected to cancel nearly 1000 domestic flights between January 18 and 26. Yes, you read that right, the airspace over Delhi will remain closed for these nine days. While the DIAL has asked airlines to cancel all domestic flights to and from the the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi between 10.30 am and 12.15 pm from January 18 to 26, all international carriers have been requested to re-schedule their flights. This is the first time when any such thing has happened. According to reports, it is being estimated that more than 100 domestic flights will be cancelled per day during this Republic Day airspace closure period. Earlier the airspace was closed for six days whixh has now expanded to nine days.

According to reports, the DAIL in its notice for airmen (NOTAM) stated the cencellation of flights between 10.30am and 12.15am that could affect almost 100 flights every day. Currently, the Indira Gandhi International Airport handles almost 1,100 flights daily, which coud mean that duriing these nine days leading upto the Republic Day there could be a reduction of almost 10% in flights which could push up the fares of the remaining flights due to increase in the demand.

DIAL in a statement said, “IGIA in consultation with Airports Authority of India (AAI) and NATS (UK-based ATC expert agency) has implemented a profile schedule which has enhanced the overall capacity by almost 13%. However, keeping into consideration the capacity constraints and to minimise inconvenience to passengers, AAI, several major airlines and DIAL consulted on various options and jointly agreed that the best and safest course of action is to cancel domestic flights during NOTAM period. International carriers have been requested to re-schedule.”