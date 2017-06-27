100 days of Yogi Adityanath: UP CM says government working for all sections of society without any discrimination

100 days of Yogi Adityanath: Uttar Pradesh Pradesh Chief Yogi Adityanath today hailed his government’s performance in the first 100 days even as he took a dig at previous SP and BSP governments in the state. (ANI image)

100 days of Yogi Adityanath: Uttar Pradesh Pradesh Chief Yogi Adityanath today hailed his government’s performance in the first 100 days even as he took a dig at previous SP and BSP governments in the state. CM Adityanath stressed that BJP government was working for all sections of society without any discrimination, as per ANI report. The Chief Minister said that he was satisfied with the work the government have done so far. The 45-year-old saffron clad chief minister claimed that the state was reeling under casteism and nepotism earlier. Adityanath announced that every year January 24 will be celebrated as Uttar Pradesh day. Adityanath said that women in the state have started feeling much safer after formation of anti-romeo squads. He also unveiled a booklet titled 100 din vishwas ke highlighting his government’s achievements, as per PTI report. CM Adityanath also assured people that his government has started initiatives to take the state forward on path of development.

Yogi Adityanath yesterday completed 100 days in office as Uttar Pradesh chief minister but it was a low-key anniversary with no big event to showcase the achievements of the government. The BJP government, which assumed office on March 19 after bagging 325 of the 403 Assembly seats along with its allies, faces major challenges, some of the biggest being raising funds for the farm loan-waiver and law and order issues, including communal clashes.

The loan-waiver, a pre-poll promise of the BJP, has the finance department burning the proverbial midnight oil as it tries to offload the sudden fiscal burden of nearly Rs 36,369 crore. This, coupled with Rs 34,000 crore for the implementation of the seventh pay commission recommendations, has put an additional burden of Rs 70,000 crore on the state’s coffers, an official said.