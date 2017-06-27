100 days of Yogi Adityanath government: Mayawati scoffs at UP CM, says no control over crime

Mayawati said, “As far as control on crime in UP is concerned, this govt. hasn’t been able to achieve much in 100 days.” (PTI)

Responding to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s praise of his government in its first 100 days, former UP CM and BSP supremo Mayawati said that the crime rate of the state has been increasing under his administration, ANI reported. Adityanath today hailed the Bharatiya Janata Party government’s performance while taking digs at previous governments led by SP and BSP in the state. The 45-year old who came into power on March 26, 2017, said that his government was working well on all accounts whereas earlier nepotism and casteism had been the norm, PTI reported. Mayawati said, “As far as control on crime in UP is concerned, this govt. hasn’t been able to achieve much in 100 days.” Yogi Adityanath had introduced the concept of ‘Anti Romeo Squad’ in the state which was meant to curb street harassment of women by bad elements. However, it was widely criticised as instances of policemen doing moral policing did the rounds. Cases of couples on the road being rounded up and interrogated by the police in the name of this campaign brought by the Adityanath government. Yogi Adityanath in his address today said that women have started feeling safer after this campaign, PTI reported.

Adityanath also introduced the concept of an annual Uttar Pradesh day to be celebrated from January 24. He launched a booklet titled ‘100 Din Vishwas Ke’. Adityanath’s major point on the 100 days in office was the farm loan waiver, PTI reported. He said that his government was working towards the development of the state. Adityanath stated that he was overall satisfied with his government’s performance. There was no mention of the caste and communal violence in the state in his address, according to PTI.