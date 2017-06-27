100 days of Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh: Check out the positives and negatives

100 days of Yogi Adityanath government: UP CM Yogi Adityanath released a booklet listing the work it has done.(PTI)

100 days of Yogi Adityanath government: UP CM Yogi Adityanath released a booklet listing the work it has done. The booklet titled 100 Din Vishwas Ke explains the work done from March 19 to the present. When Adityanath came to power he had stated that Uttar Pradesh was embroiled in nepotism and casteism, and that ever since his government was sworn in, it managed to change the dynamics of the state. However, even as the ruling party propounds its achievements, the Opposition lists failures. So, on one hand there are farm loan waivers and on the other hand a fiscal burden; on one hand constitution of anti-romeo squads for women safety, and on the other communal clashes and lynchings are happening. Here are some of the achievements and criticism of the UP government:

POSITIVES

Adityanath praised his government’s initiative to induct anti-Romeo squads for women’s security.

“Waving off farmer loans did not affect the developmental works in the state. Loans worth Rs. 22,000 crore were waived for sugarcane farmers. It’s our aim to protect farmers, we’re buying five times more wheat from them,” Adityanath said.

The chief minister said cane dues of over Rs 22,517 crore were paid to sugarcane growers in the state after his government came to power.

A report on a new mining policy and on clamping down on illegal mining is submitted by the a Group of Ministers constituted by the chief minister.

To file complaint on illegal land-grab, an online portal is being launched under the CMO’s supervision.

Making transfers and postings of bureaucrats “merit-based” and free from extraneous pressures was another key move by the government.

You May Also Like To Watch:



NEGATIVES

Today, on one hand there is farm loan waiver of Rs 36,500 crore loan waiver and on the other hand sudden fiscal burden of nearly Rs 36,369 crore, coupled with Rs 34,000 crore for the implementation of the seventh pay commission recommendations, all of which have put an additional burden of Rs 70,000 crore on the state’s coffers, PTI quoted an official as saying.

UP Open defecation free status: The Chief Minister had said that every household in the state would have toilets by 2018.

Adityanath further said that his government has asked the Centre for a 24-hour power supply for all villages in the state.

Distribution of free laptops among students, is another unfinished promise.

Lynchings and communal clashes have added to the questionable law and order situation.