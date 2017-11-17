100 companies to invest in Andhra Pradesh in next 6 months, says Korean diplomat Kim Hyung Tae

A south Korean diplomat has lauded the make-in-India programme and said this has enabled companies from his nation invest a Rs 25,000 crore and around 100 more of them will soon invest in Andhra alone.

A south Korean diplomat has lauded the make-in-India programme and said this has enabled companies from his nation invest a Rs 25,000 crore and around 100 more of them will soon invest in Andhra alone. “Around 100 Korean companies are going to invest in Andhra in the next six months,” Kim Hyung Tae, the consul general of South Korea for South India said here late last evening. Praising the make-in-India inititive of the Central government, Tae said the programme has helped the country to become a business-friendly destination.

“With the make-in-India programme, India has become a business-friendly destination, because of which around Rs 25,000 crore have been invested in India by South Korean companies,” Tae told reporters. “With Andhra Pradesh growing day-by-day, South Korean investments are also growing,” the consul general added.