10 trains cancelled, 14 delayed due to fog in north India

It was a pleasant Friday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 9.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average. (Image: IE)

It was a pleasant Friday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 9.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average. Around 10 trains were cancelled and 14 delayed due to fog in several parts of northern India, while three were rescheduled. “The sky will be clear and maximum temperature is likely to be 25.2 degrees Celsius,” an India Meteorological Department official told IANS. The visibility was 2,000 meters and humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 61 per cent. Thursday’s minimum temperature was recorded at 13.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season’s average, and the maximum temperature settled at 24.5 degrees Celsius.