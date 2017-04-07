10 improprieties Shunglu committee accused Arvind Kejriwal of misusing the power

Last year, Najeeb Jung had set up a three-member committee to examine the alleged irregularities in the decision taken by the Delhi government(PTI)

A report submitted by the Shunglu committee after scrutinising 404 files has been released in the public domain. The report submitted to Delhi’s Former Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung has alleged ‘gross misuse of power’ by the Delhi Government. Last year, Najeeb Jung had set up a three-member committee to examine the alleged irregularities in the decision taken by the Delhi government.

In a reaction, the government has dismissed all irregularities pointed in the report and has called the committee as unconstitutional. A government spokesperson said “It is for the first time that a report has been filed and made public where no version was sought from the government. What else do you expect from a committee formed unconstitutionally? They illegally kept with them important government files for six months. Did they find a single paisa of scam? They only slowed government work. There should be a probe, instead, on the six-month delay in government work because of the probe,” The Indian Express reported.

Here are the few excerpts from the report:

Appointment of Soumya Jain:

Somuya is an architect and the daughter of Health Minister Satyendra Jain. She has asserted her expertise to Mohalla Clinics but her CV states that she has no experience in that. According to the rules, no such appointment can be approved but she had been issued an appointment but there is no evidence of who approved her appointment.

Allotment of 206, Rouse Avenue to AAP

Rouse Avenue, known as Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg. In 2015, a decision regarding allotment of land to political parties for construction of offices was circulated. The Cabinet “feels that there is an elected Government in National Capital Territory of Delhi and it has the prerogative to frame its own guidelines to allot land, to the political parties having their representation in Delhi Legislative Assembly,” ANI reported. The accommodation provided was fully furnished and the Cabinet didn’t speak of furnished accommodation

Allotment of House to DCW Chief:

Delhi Commission for Women(DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal has been provided with an accommodation without the prior approval of Lt Governor.

Allotment of Type V residence to AAP MLA

AAP MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi was allotted Type-V furnished residential accommodation when the decision was to provide office space to each MLA in AAP’s constituency.

Appointment of Parija P (advocate) as member municipal taxation tribunal for full term

For this profile, a secretary-level officer and retired officer of such level are appointed. In the case of Parija P, no process was followed and he had no administrative experience also.

Appointment of Dr Nikunj Aggarwal as OSD to Minister(Health)

Because of an application pushed by RMO of CNBC hospital, he was appointed as a Senior resident when there was no vacancy for the post. He was also sent for training in IIM Ahmedabad and had also visited China

Appointment of Abhinav Rai as UDC

Abhinav Rai(Private Person) was appointed as UDC on a contractual basis at a salary of Rs. 87,000 which is four times the salary of UDC. He was also provided with a residence.

Appointment of anti-corruption adviser

Gopal Mohan was made in-charge of anti-corruption helpline without seeking the approval of LG. He was drawing a salary of 1,51,881 per month.

Rogi Kalyan Samiti

Rogi Kalyan Samiti which was already working was reconstituted and the MLAs were made the chairpersons and provision of the office space were made through the cabinet decision.