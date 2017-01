One terrorist was killed in an ongoing encounter between the militants and security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. (Reprsentative image by IE)

One terrorist was killed in an ongoing encounter between the militants and security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter broke out in the early hours of Tuesday in the Haritar Tarzoo area in Baramullah. According to ANI report, arms and ammunition have been recovered. One or two terrorists are believed to be hiding, the report said.