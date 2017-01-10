1 terrorist killed, 1 jawan injured in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipore

One terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Bandipore district of Jammu and Kashmir. (Representative image by IE)

One terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Bandipore district of Jammu and Kashmir. One jawan sustained injuries, according to Times Now report, The encounter broke out in the wee hours of Tuesday in Parray Mohalla Hajin area of the district, according to a report. Gunfight is on between Lashkar terrorists and security forces, according to TV report. It is believed that 2-3 terrorists were there, the report said. Yesterday, three civilians working as labourers were killed in a pre-dawn terror attack by militants on a General Engineering Reserve Force camp near LoC in Akhnoor sector of Jammu. Two or more militants attacked the General Engineering Reserve Force (GREF) camp around 1 AM near LoC in Battal village, a report said.

Militants likely infiltrated from across the border to carry out the terror attack, the report hasd said. In the attack, three civilians were killed, they said, adding that the victims were working as labourers with GREF. Troops along with the police have cordoned off the area and a counter operation has started, they said. A senior police officer said all routes to the area have been plugged and the operation is in full swing.