1.72 lakh Pakistani and 14.03 lakh Bangladeshi nationals have been given visas by India: Govt

As many as 1.72 lakh Pakistani and 14.03 lakh Bangladeshi nationals were given visas by India during 2014-15, the Rajya Sabha was informed today. The visas were issued under various categories to Pakistani and Bangladeshi nationals, Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said. Besides, he said, a total of 48,510 Pakistanis and 20,870 Bangladeshis overstayed in the country during 2014-15. Rijiju said 12,200 Pakistani nationals and 8,387 Bangladeshi nationals were deported after their overstay.

The minister said law enforcing agencies maintain a vigil to intercept the foreigners overstaying in India.

In genuine cases, where the overstay is unintentional or because of ignorance or under compelling circumstances, the period of overstay is regularised and visa extension fee is charged for the overstay period. “Where the overstay is found to be intentional, the foreigner is served with Leave India Notice and penalty/visa fee for the period of overstay is charged as per instructions,” he said.

Legal action under Foreigners Act is also taken based on the merit of each case which includes placing the name of the foreigners in the Black List, he said.