﻿﻿Army chief Bipin Rawat denies banning smartphones for personnel

Some newspapers reported that armed forces are mulling to ban smartphones after videos of certain personnel complaining about the food quality and other discrepancies went viral on social media (PTI)

Army Chief Bipin Rawat on Saturday denied reports on banning of use and possession of smartphones by Army personnel. Bipin Rawat, in a conversation with news agency ANI, said there’s is nothing like banning of phones in discussion. Some newspapers had reported that armed forces are mulling to ban smartphones after videos of certain personnel complaining about the food quality and other discrepancies went viral on social media.

Three videos, Three videos, One of BSF Jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav, and other two of an Army and CRPF personnel, have gone viral on social media. While CRPF and BSF Jawans have complained about food qualities, Army Jawan has uploaded a video complaining about the VIP culture in Army and lowly-ranked personnel for personal use by class one officers.

Meanwhile, Tej Bahadur Yadav’s wife has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation in the matter. “We demand an inquiry to be conducted by CBI and not by BSF, as the investigation done by the BSF would be biased and they will try to save themselves. We are not able to connect with him (Tej Bahadur Yadav) for the past two days,” his wife, Sharmila told ANI. She added that if BSF allows Tej Bahadur Yadav to talk to media, then he would be able to make the people aware about the whole matter.