Bandipora encounter hero Chetan Cheetah who was shot 9 times is all set to be discharged from AIIMS

The man who staked his life in an encounter with terrorists in Bandipore and who was battling for life after being shot at with nine bullets is all set to be discharged from the hospital. CRPF Commanding Officer of the 45th battalion, Chetan Kumar Cheetah – who was shot multiple bullets during the encounter and was airlifted from Srinagar to AIIMS Trauma Center in Delhi two months ago for further treatment is reported to be fit and ready for discharge. The 45-year-old Chetan Cheetah suffered injuries on his head, his right eye, waist, upper limbs, hands and pelvic region and suffered a ‘maxillofacial’ injury. According to doctors, Cheetah’s recovery has been nothing short of a miracle and they are planning to send Cheetah home today itself.

Cheetah was initially treated at the Army Base hospital before being airlifted to the AIIMS trauma centre, where he underwent brain surgery. The army chief General Bipin Rawat had also gone to visit him at the base hospital following the encounter where he spoke to the doctors regarding his health. Meanwhile, Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs visited him at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences to check up on the CRPF officer and assured that the government would extend all possible help to him.

After meeting Chetan Cheetah, Kiren Rijiju said, “He’s doing very fine, its miraculous.” He added, “The day I came here when he was brought from Srinagar it was difficult to imagine that he will talk to me; Proud.”

In the same encounter, three soldiers and one militant were killed in the Hajin area of Bandipora district of Kashmir. In addition, six other security personnel and a civilian also suffered injuries in the gun battle that took place in the month of February. Arms and ammunition were also recovered by authorities from the area.