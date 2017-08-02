USFDA gives final nod to Glenmark Pharma for anti-herpes drug

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the US health regulator (Glenmark Pharmaceuticals)

“Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, USA, has been granted final approval by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Acyclovir Ointment USP, 5 per cent, the generic version of Zovirax Ointment, 5 per cent, of Valeant International Bermuda,” Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said in a BSE filing.

According to IMS Health sales data for the 12 months to June 2017, Zovirax Ointment achieved annual sales of approximately USD 110.3 million, Glenmark said.

The company’s current portfolio consists of 121 products authorised for distribution in the US marketplace and 64 Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) pending approval with the regulator. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals shares were trading at Rs 700 on the BSE, down 0.19 per cent.