One should breakfast like a king and dine like a pauper: study

People who start their day with a heavy meal are more likely to weigh less, according to scientists who confirm the age-old adage that one should breakfast like a king and dine like a pauper.(Reuters)

People who start their day with a heavy meal are more likely to weigh less, according to scientists who confirm the age-old adage that one should breakfast like a king and dine like a pauper. A study of 50,000 people found that those who made breakfast their largest meal of the day has a lower Body Mass Index (BMI) than people who waited until supper, even when they ate a similar number of calories. Researchers from Loma Linda University School of Public Health in the US also found that extending the time between the final food of the day and breakfast was also associated with lower BMIs. “Eating a large breakfast reduces hunger cravings, especially for sweets and fats thus counteracting weight gain,” said Hana Kahleova, lead author of the study published in the Journal of Nutrition.

“Regular breakfast consumption seems to increase satiety, reduce total energy intake, improve overall dietary quality, reduce blood lipid and improve insulin sensitivity and glucose tolerance,” Kahleova told ‘The Telegraph’. “On the other hand, eating meals in the evening generally has the opposite effects, all of which adversely affect body weight,” she said. Scientists suggest maintain a healthy weight people should eat breakfast and lunch, skip supper, avoid snacks, make breakfast the largest meal of the day and fast for up to 18 hours a night.