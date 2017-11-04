Global report lauds India’s vaccination drive, shows biggest change

The report surveys the progress in 15 countries that have the highest reported cases of pneumonia and diarrhoea which pose a major threat to the lives of children aged less than five years.

Like each year, International Vaccine Access Center, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health has come out with its annual reports and India’s Mission Indradhanush is up for a high praise in the global report card. The report surveys the progress in 15 countries that have the highest reported cases of pneumonia and diarrhoea which pose a major threat to the lives of children aged less than five years. The report assessed the progress of these countries in tackling these two diseases.

According to Indian Express reports, India has shown maximum positive change amongst the 15 countries that have been evaluated. With a seven-point increase in Global Action Plan for the Prevention and Control of Pneumonia and Diarrhoea (GAPPD) score. This is largely due to changes in coverage of measles vaccine (MCV1) (+1%), Haemophilus influenzae type B vaccine (Hib) (+35%), three doses of diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis vaccine (DTP3) (+1%) and rotavirus vaccine (RVV) (+4%). In India, these percentages translate to a substantial increase in the number of vaccinated children.

Previous year’s report on the occasion of World Pneumonia Day had shown that one child dies every two minutes of either pneumonia or diarrhoea in India. Mission Indradhanush — the vaccination programme launched in December 2014 to ensure full coverage of all children and improve the tardy rate of increase of vaccine coverage — has been given credit for the turnaround. The 15 countries which were assessed were India, Bangladesh, Angola, Nigeria, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Chad, China, Niger Somalia, Sudan and Ethiopia.