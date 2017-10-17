Ayurveda better substitute for pain killer: Experts

Ayurveda experts today urged citizens to go for Ayurvedic medicines saying that pain killers provide momentary relief and take a heavy toll on health subsequently. (Image: Reuters)

Ayurveda experts today urged citizens to go for Ayurvedic medicines saying that pain killers provide momentary relief and take a heavy toll on health subsequently. The words of advise came during a day-long seminar at the Government Ayurvedic college Patna on the occasion of “National Ayurveda Day”. “Citizens need to be made aware that instead of taking pain killers to subside pain which has side effects in the long run, Ayurvedic treatment is a far more effective alternative,” Superintendent of the Ayurvedic college Devanand Prasad Singh said. He was speaking at a seminar on “pain management through Ayurveda”, the theme decided by Union Ayush ministry for this year. Ayurvedic medicines are made from herbs, are natural and without any side-effects, Singh said.

Ayurvedic medicines are also available at a low price, Singh added. Ayurveda expert Shyam Sundar Sharma, who heads “Panchkarma” unit of the Ayurvedic college in the state capital, said they have cured many persons suffering from migraine and serious headache. Another expert Vijay Shankar Dubey said Ayurveda has treatment for all sorts of body pain through natural process.