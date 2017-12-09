FE Best Banks Awards: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari says positive mindset required to solve banking crisis

Union Minister for Road and Transport Nitin Gadkari at FE Best Banks Award

Union Minister for Road and Transport Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said that India needs a positive mindset to tackle the challenges that are currently being faced by the banking system. Addressing the FE Best Bank Award as the chief guest, Nitin Gadkari said, “A positive mindset is required to tackle the challenges being faced by India’s banking system.”

He further lauded that economic growth which rebounded in the July-September period. “Economy-related trends look positive now,” adding that the government is taking initiatives to boost agricultural income which will double farmer’s incomes and push growth rate.

Nitin Gadkari on Saturday gave country’s most coveted banking awards — FE Best Banks Awards — in India’s financial capital Mumbai. The winners were picked by a high-powered jury chaired by S Ramadorai, former CEO of Tata Consultancy Services and the chairman of the governing board of Tata Institute of Social Sciences, in a keenly fought contest. Helping them with the number work was the team from EY. Uday Kotak, vice-chairman and managing director, Kotak Mahindra Bank, took home the award for lifetime achievement for having built a banking franchise trusted by 10 million customers and a market capitalisation of Rs 2 lakh crore.

Arundhati Bhattacharya, former chairman of State Bank of India (SBI), walked away with the Banker of the Year award for 2015-16. Bhattacharya took the clean-up of bank balance sheets in he stride, never losing sight of the long-term goal.R Thyagarajan, founder of the Shriram Group, was felicitated for having pioneered the financing of second-hand trucks in the country. Thyagarajan’s vision has seen Shriram Transport Finance become a business with assets of nearly 80,000 crore.