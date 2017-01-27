Zayn Malik, Taylor Swift’s sexy Fifty Shades Darker video overshadows film’s trailer

Zayn Malik and Taylor Swift amp up the sexiness of Fifty Shades Of Grey with I Don’t Wanna Live Forever. (YouTube)

Zayn Malik and Taylor Swift released the official soundtrack of Fifty Shades Darker titled I Don’t Want To Live Forever and it’s amazing. Unfortunately, for the film’s leads, Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson, it’s a little too amazing. Much like the original Fifty Shades Of Grey, where fans couldn’t stop lamenting about how Beyonce’s fantastic remix of Crazy In Love was not worth the half-baked acting in the erotic romance, this track has a similar effect. Zayn and Taylor provide smooth vocals for the track and its music video is much hotter than the Fifty Shades Darker trailer. But here’s the curious part – if you thought the video featured Zayn and Taylor getting busy, think again.





Zayn and Taylor share only one (very PG-13) scene together in the video, which makes the achievement even more startling. Taylor departs very little from her good girl image – giving fans minimal skin show. Even so, the song is loaded with sensual energy as opposed to the Fifty Shades Darker trailer, which follows the novel’s dry IKEA-type sex scenes, performed by Dakota, who seems to teeter between shy and autistic, while Jamie continuously sports a confused expression on his face (or perhaps that’s just how he looks, we haven’t bothered to check).



Given that both the younger starlets aren’t actors, their ability to raise the heat is commendable or perhaps it just shows how miscast Jamie and Dakota are in this film (or possibly any film). Shot in dark blue and red hues, the music video is reminiscent of after-hours nightclubs, adding to its sensual vibe. What’s more is the pair shares some incredible chemistry – if Zayn wasn’t already dating Taylor’s bff Gigi Hadid, we’d be rooting for these two to get together.