Youtube announces Top 10 Trending music videos 2017, Shape of You in list; you won’t believe what is on top

Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You is ranked second. (AP)

As the curtains are slowly drawn on the year, popular entertainment platform YouTube has released a list of items across various categories such as entertainment creators, music and channels that had got users hooked through 2017. YouTube has over a billion users — almost one-third of all people on the Internet — and everyday people watch hundreds of millions of hours on YouTube and generate mind-boggling amounts of views. Youtube Rewind released its ‘Top 10 Trending music videos (global) 2017’ which made people humm the songs while going to the office, driving and even while in the bathtub. These songs made a deep impression in the minds of the people. YouTube has launched local versions in more than 70 countries. You can navigate YouTube in a total of 76 different languages (covering 95% of the Internet population). Here is the list of Top 10 songs and while Ed SHeeran’s Shape of You is at No 2, Luis Fonsi’s Despacito ft. Daddy Yankee tops! Since you can’t really argue with the numbers, the list makes you wonder what exactly is it that people prefer. Nevertheless, check the toppers.

1) Luis Fonsi – Despacito ft. Daddy Yankee

2)Ed Sheeran – Shape of You [Official Video]

3)J Balvin, Willy William – Mi Gente (Official Video)

4)Maluma – Felices los 4 (Official Video)

5)Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like [Official Video]

6)Chris Jeday – Ahora Dice (Official Video) ft. J. Balvin, Ozuna, Arcángel

7) El Amante – Nicky Jam (Video Oficial) (Álbum Fénix)

8)Jason Derulo – Swalla (feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign) (Official Music Video)

9)DJ Khaled – I’m the One ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne

10)Enrique Iglesias – SUBEME LA RADIO (Official Video) ft. Descemer Bueno, Zion and Lennox