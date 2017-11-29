You won’t believe the special relationship Akshay Kumar shares with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh; it will bring tears to your eyes

Akshay Kumar shares his fan bioy moment at IFFI (source: YouTube video grab)

Top News China behind Arunachal Pradesh river turning black? Here is truth behind shocking event

Akshay Kumar, Bollywood’s very own action hero, has delivered a heartfelt, emotional speech in which he spoke about what Amitabh Bachchan means to him and the entire Hindi film fraternity. Speaking at the recently concluded IFFI 2017, Akshay Kumar narrated his childhood experience of meeting with Amitabh Bachchan, who was honored with Indian Film Personality of the Year award at the ceremony. Akshay shared his fan-boy moment saying that he met the superstar when he was on a trip to Kashmir with his parents. A 12-year-old Akshay, along with his father, landed up at the movie set, where megastar Amitabh Bachchan was shooting. He stated that he went to his icon to get the autograph but his eyes were on the grapes that Amitabh was relishing. Little Akshay was craving for the grapes but felt hesitant to ask for them from Amitabh Bachchan. Incidentally, some grapes dropped on the floor and Akshay picked them up while Amitabh was giving the autograph. Amitabh saw Akshay picking up the dropped grapes but pretended that he isn’t noticing so as not to embarrass the little boy. However, when Akshay was about to leave after taking the autograph, Amitabh offered him a bunch of grapes, which Akshay happily accepted. Akshay, in his speech, said that he still cherishes the essence of that grapes.

But wait! The story doesn’t end here. History repeated itself after Akshay Kumar became Bollywood’s Khiladi Kumar. This time Akshay noticed a little boy who was crying to get an autograph from him while he was shooting for a movie. The little boy reminded Akshay of himself and he immediately asked the security guards to let the boy come inside the movie set. Akshay not only gave him his autograph but also clicked a photo with him. That little boy is none other than the young generation heart-throb Ranveer Singh! So. if the cycle continues, we might as well see a Ranveer Singh fan ruling the Bollywood in the coming years.

In his speech, Akshay praised Amitabh Bachchan and also called him the father of Bollywood. He added that while America had Superman, Batman and Spider Man, India had Angry Young Man (Amitabh Bachchan). Akshay took to his Twitter account to write, “America has Batman, Spider-Man, Superman…but India and my superhero is our very own Angry Young Man, @SrBachchan Sir, rightly the Indian Personality of the Year ! #IFFI2017.” Akshay also went down the stage to touch Amitabh’s feet after his speech. Amitabh Bachchan stated that he was embarrassed with what Khiladi Kumar did and wrote ‘not done’ on social media. The veteran actor took to micro-blogging site Twitter and tweeted, “most humbling evening at the IFFI awards .. honoured and filled with such gratefulness to IFFI and the extremely endearing words by Akshay Kumar, Karan, and the dignitaries..”

The week-long movie fiesta saw many films being screened and was graced by the presence of Bollywood’s biggest stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan among others.