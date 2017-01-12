xXx Return of Xander Cage box office collections prediction: Deepika Padukone, Vin Diesel starrer set to earn Rs 15 cr on opening day

Deepika Padukons’s debut Hollywood movie all set to release in India on January 13, 2017.

xXx Return of Xander Cage box office collections: Deepika Padukone is all set to make her in Hollywood opposite the fast and the Furious actor Vin Diesel. In the trailer of the movie, the Om Shanti Om star can be seen displaying her skills which are ful of action.

The movie revolves around Xander Cage (Vin Diesel), who comes out of self-imposed exile and races against time to recover a sinister weapon known as Pandora’s Box. this is the third film of the xXx film series and the movie sure looks promising. The role played by Deepika Padukone is still not known about but after watching the trailer one can definitely say that she is surely playing a power pact role.

xXx Return of Xander Cage box office collections prediction:

The presence of Deepika Padukone in the movie will surely bring a lot of her fans to the cinema halls and one can not forget the fan following of Vin Diesel in India. For them, this movie a power pact Hollywood action film with a Bollywood twist.

The release day of the movie in India will surely earn around 15 cr.

Watch the trailer:

Movie Details:

Cast: Deepika Padukone, Vin Diesel, Nina Dobrev, Ruby Rose

Director: D.J. Caruso

Film Series: xXx Film Series

Release Date in India: January 13, 2017

Release Date outside India: January 19, 2017