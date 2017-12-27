Xiaomi Redmi 5A 3GB RAM model now to be sold offline at this price

Redmi 5A boasts of a beautiful fully-laminated 12.7 cm (5) HD display. Up to 8 days standby time with 3000 mAh Battery. It is equipped with a fast focusing 13MP camera that helps you capture sharp and crisp photos. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 425 64-bit quad-core processor is great for daily use and performs well even when you’re playing visually intensive games. The Redmi 5A is not targeted at those who have the Redmi 4A. Instead, Xiaomi says it is targeting first-time smartphone buyers. The Redmi 5A is a complete smartphone, boasting faster performance and a superior camera, making this a phone well above the notch.

For everyday tasks, the Redmi 5A shows no sign of lag. Browsing the web and running apps should be of no concern on the phone. Even with dozens of Chrome tabs open at once, the Redmi 5A never stuttered. Xiaomi Redmi 5A was launched in China in October. The phone is a successor to the Redmi 4A, which can be purchased for Rs 5,999 in the market.

The Xiaomi Redmi 5A has a MIUI 9 skin (out-of-the-box). This means that the device will come with the latest Xiaomi features. The MIUI 9 has a Smart Assistant, Image Search feature, notification management, and a Smart App launcher. It also has split screen multi-tasking options, and other home screen enhancements.