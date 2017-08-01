WWE superstar John Cena to play lead role in Transformers spinoff Bumblebee

Bumblebee is being produced by veterans Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Michael Bay (Reuters)

WWE superstar John Cena who is also known for his role as a US Marine in the movie ‘The Marine’ has grabbed a lead role in the Transformers spin-off ‘Bumblebee’ as per a report by Hollywood Reporter. Although there are no words as to what role will he play in the movie spinoff, Cena has joined a young cast which includes Hailee Steinfeld, Jorge Lendeborg, Jason Drucker, Abby Quinn, Rachel Crow, Ricardo Hoyo and Gracie Dzienny. The movie takes place in 1987 in California after Steinfeld’s Charlie finds Bumblebee in a junkyard. Soon after Charlie retrieves him she learns that this is no ordinary yellow VW bug. Bumblebee is being produced by veterans Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Michael Bay, along with executive producers Steven Spielberg, Brian Goldner and Mark Vahradian. The film project is the first spinoff of the Transformers series and is believed to be a Transformers Cinematic Universe that that will include prequels and offshoots from a line of movies that have generated more than $3.7 billion worldwide.

Furthermore, the production for the spinoff was kicked off on Monday in California with which Paramount has announced a new release date for the film. The new date is December 21, 2018. With the new date, Bumblebee will now compete Warner Bros “Aquaman.”

Notably, Cena has been making a name for himself in Hollywood over the past few years. Recently, he was seen in Doug Liman’s The Wall opposite Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and in HBO’s film Tour de Pharmacy. His other works comprise of Daddy’s Home, Sisters and Trainwreck.