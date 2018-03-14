Wow! Shah Rukh Khan’s wax statue at Madame Tussauds, Delhi to be unveiled on March 23

Shah Rukh will soon join this league, with what will be his second wax statue in Madame Tussauds. (Source: Bollywood Hungama)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a massive fan following in India and across the globe. The actor who was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Jab Harry Met Sejal last year is currently shooting for Anand L Rai’s Zero which is scheduled to release in 2019. In a good news for SRK fans, the actor’s wax figure will be unveiled at Madame Tussauds, Delhi on March 23. The museum was inaugurated in the national capital last year and is already home to wax statues of some iconic celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Madhuri Dixit.

Shah Rukh will soon join this league, with what will be his second wax statue in Madame Tussauds. The megastar already has one in the London museum of the same franchise. His Delhi statue will be placed next to other iconic celebrities in the special interactive zone.

In this statue, Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly be seen flaunting off his iconic pose as the wax statue at Madame Tussauds, Delhi. The move will allow SRK fans to see their favourite actor and click pictures with him without having to fly to England.

Madame Tussauds, Delhi is the first and only wax museum from the franchise located in India. It is located in the Connaught Place in New Delhi.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Zero in which he plays the role of a dwarf. The Anand L Rai directorial will also star Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Besides this, the actor has been roped in for Salute, a biopic on astronaut Rakesh Sharma.

Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly started shooting for the latter too. Interestingly, Aamir Khan was the first choice to play Rakesh Sharma’s role in the movie but was later replaced by SRK.