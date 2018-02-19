Wow! Big achievement for Padmaavat, movie breaks this record of Baahubali – Find out what it is

Deepika Padukone- Ranveer Singh starrer Padmaavat is in its 4th weekend and the film is still ruling the roost at the box office. And what can be more cementing than the fact that the movie has become the fifth highest all-time fourth Sunday grosser.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat had a torrid time before its release on January 25. At that time, it wasn’t clear that whether the magnum opus starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor would be able to maintain its box office collections expecting a lull after the much controversial Karni Sena ruckus. But, now in its 4th weekend, the film is still ruling the roost at the box office. And what can be more cementing than the fact that the movie has become the fifth highest all-time fourth Sunday grosser. Padmaavat with a collection of Rs 4 Crore on sunday achieved this feat. And this holds a lot of importance for the makers of Padmaavat because it has been able to surpass the fourth Sunday collection of the southern blockbuster Baahubali-The Beginning.

The Prabhas-Rana Daggubati starrer had made a collection of Rs 3.4 Crore on its 4th Sunday. But, Padmaavat has climbed up the ladder with this income. According to Bollywood Hungama, Padmaavat hasn’t managed to surpass the collection of Baahubali 2- The Conclusion, but it has definitely surpassed the popularity of the first part. ‘Baahubali’ was the fastest one to enter the elite ‘Rs 200 crore’ club. Padmaavat has also managed to beat Salman Khan in this fourth Sunday race as the latter’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan had earned Rs 3.51 Crore on its fourth Sunday. The films that still maintained the lead in the fourth Sunday collections over Padmaavat are Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion with Rs. 7.8 crore, 3 Idiots with Rs 4.5 Crore, Dangal at Rs 4.24 Crore and PK with Rs 4.01 Crore.

Padmaavat is in its fourth week now at the box office and so far the movie has earned huge amounts. This big Bollywood movie starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh starrer has earned a mammoth figure of Rs 276.80 crore at the box office. It should be noted that the figure includes earnings from Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote: “#Padmaavat continues to set the BO ablaze… Crosses ₹ 275 cr mark… [Week 4] Fri 1.75 cr, Sat 3 cr, Sun 4 cr. Total: ₹ 276.50 cr. India biz… Note: Hindi + Tamil + Telugu.” Padmaavat also happens to be the first movie to enter the Rs 200 crore club with a lead female protagonist.