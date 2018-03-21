With whopping Rs 1000 cr budget, Aamir Khan, Mukesh Ambani join hands to start magnum opus ‘Mahabharata’

If there’s an actor in Bollywood who has ruled the industry for his challenging roles, then it’s none other than Aamir Khan. Mr.Perfectionist of Hindi Film Industry is on the verge of taking up his most ambitious project till date.

If there’s anyone in Bollywood who has ruled the entire industry for his challenging roles, then it’s none other than Aamir Khan. Mr.Perfectionist of Hindi Film Industry is all set to take up his most ambitious project ever. And that project is nothing else, but the magnum opus “Mahabharata”. And unlike his other movies, this won’t be a single movie, but a movie series. However, the news that is actually turning heads is that the epic film will be co-produced by none other than- Reliance Industries Chief Mukesh Ambani. Yes, you heard that right.

The magnum opus will have a budget of whopping Rs 1000 crore for the entire series. The news was confirmed by famous film trade analyst Ramesh Bala on his Twitter account. “After #ThugsOfHindostan , @aamir_khan will start working on a movie series based on #Mahabharat #RIL ‘s #MukeshAmbani to co-produce..This will be mostly in the lines of #TheLordOftheRings , #GameofThrones in-terms of production value..₹ 1000+ Crs Budget for the series..,” tweeted Bala. Ramesh Bala mentioned in the tweet that the film series will be mostly in the lines of The Lord of the Rings and Game of Thrones. There has been no confirmation yet by Aamir Khan or Mukesh Ambani.

After #ThugsOfHindostan , @aamir_khan will start working on a movie series based on #Mahabharat#RIL ‘s #MukeshAmbani to co-produce.. This will be mostly in the lines of #TheLordOftheRings , #GameofThrones in-terms of production value.. ₹ 1000+ Crs Budget for the series.. pic.twitter.com/iz2kLZW5tv — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 21, 2018

As per media reports, it is said that international writers will work on the script to give it a global appeal.

Earlier in an interview to PTI, Aamir Khan had said that his favorite character in Mahabharata is Karna. But, according to some reports, he might have to play Lord Krishna in the grand magnum opus.