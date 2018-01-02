With Tiger Zinda Hai box office collections, Katrina Kaif set to beat own Dhoom 3 earnings record

Tiger Zinda Hai, the Salman Khan movie has become the highest-grossing Bollywood movie of 2017. However, Tiger Zinda Hai is one of the biggest releases for co-star Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif too.

Tiger Zinda Hai, the Salman Khan movie has become the highest-grossing Bollywood movie of 2017. However, Tiger Zinda Hai is one of the biggest releases for co-star Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif too. With the current earning of Tiger Zinda Hai, Katrina Kaif is most likely beat her record earnings set by the movie Dhoom 3. With Aamir Khan in the star cast, Dhoom 3, is still Katrina Kaif’s highest grossing movie with Rs 280.25 crore in the bank. But Tiger Zinda Hai is shattering record-breaking number with each passing day. On the tenth day, the movie has grossed a whopping figure of Rs 254.75 crore. It is most likely that in the coming days, Katrina Kaif set to beat own Dhoom 3 earnings record.

Tiger Zinda Hai has earned Rs 48.71 crore at the box office during the second weekend. The film made the most of the four-day weekend as it was released on December 22, before Christmas. Some of the other high earnings movies of Katrina Kaif include Ek Tha Tiger which minted Rs 198 crore at the box-office. In 2014, Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bang Bang earned Rs 181 crore. The other Katrina Kaif movie which entered the Rs 100 crore-club was 2012 movie – Jab Tak Hain Jaan, which earned Rs 120 crore.

In terms of box-office collection, Tiger Zinda Hai has taken over all the major hits of 2017 including the Varun Dhawan starrer Judwaa 2, Fukrey Returns and the extremely popular Golmaal Again. The film broke numerous records at the box office such as crossing Rs 50 crore within 2 days. Tiger Zinda Hai did a business of more than Rs 100 crore on day 3 and by day 7 the film crossed Rs 200 crore. With no major releases in the next few days, Tiger Zinda Hai is set to keep on making more money.

Notably, what pointed to the success of the movie was the fact that Tiger Zinda Hai trailer, which was released on November 6, became the most-liked Bollywood movie trailer with over a million likes on YouTube. The trailer also fetched more than 66 million views.