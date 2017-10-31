Will Padmavati be released in 3D too? Here is truth from none other than Ranveer Singh

Here is a big news for Padmavati fans. (Photo from trailer)

Here is a big news for Padmavati fans. After the trailer took the internet by storm, now it has been confirmed that Padmavati will be released in 3D version too. The truth has been confirmed by none other than Padmavati star Ranveer Singh. The actor took to Twitter to write, “Saw #Padmavati 3D trailer last night! Holy smokes! It was jaw-dropping! Also 1st time I’m seeing myself in 3D so..! Hahaa! Pretty badass ????????????.” Now, #PadmavatiTrailerIn3D has become top trend on Twitter. Also, Padmavati’s official and verified Twitter handle confirming the 3D launch wrote, “A visual experience like no other! #PadmavatiIn3D on 1st December. @RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone @shahidkapoor @aditiraohydari.”

Saw #Padmavati 3D trailer last night! Holy smokes! It was jaw-dropping! Also 1st time I’m seeing myself in 3D so..! Hahaa! Pretty badass — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) October 31, 2017

Earlier, the first trailer of one of the most anticipated films of this year, “Padmavati”, was released and as expected director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus promised to be a heady cocktail of passion and power. The three lead characters the film are Padmavati (Deepika Padukone), Maharawal Ratan Singh (Shahid Kapoor) and Sultan Alauddin Khilji (Ranveer Singh).

WATCH: PADMAVATI TRAILER:-

It is a romance-war drama movie.

Deepika is playing Rani Padmavati, Shahid will play Raja Ratan Singh. Ranveer is the antagonist Khilji. Also starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Jim Sarbh, the film is set to release on December 1.