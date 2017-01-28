Why we all need to support Sanjay Leela Bhansali at this point of time

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has wrapped up ‘Padmavati’ shoot after attacks in Jaipur. (Source: IE image)

In an unfortunate event on Friday, well-known filmmaker and music director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was attacked on the sets of his upcoming film ‘Padmavati’ at Jaipur which forced him to wrap the shoot and leave the city.

The reason given by the protesters of Rajput Karni Sena was that Bhansali allegedly tried to distort history by showing love making scenes between Queen Padmini and Alauddin Khilji which was an act of disrespect towards the queen. However, the entire Bollywood has come out and condemned the act and it’s time we all should support the national-award filmmaker as well.

Here are five reasons for which which we must unite in support of Sanja Leela Bhansali.

1. India is a democracy, not a banana republic

For last couple of years, democracy has been turned into a joke in India and political parties have come up with something new to target Bollywood stars. First, Aamir Khan was hit for making ‘intolerant remarks’, then Shah Rukh Khan’s films were boycotted and most recently, Karan Johar was made an example of after casting the Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in his film ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’.

2. If you are silent today, tomorrow you will be attacked and no one will come to your defence

Martin Luther King Jr once said, “History will have to record that the greatest tragedy of this period of social transition was not the strident clamour of the bad people, but the appalling silence of the good people.” Today it’s Sanjay Leela Bhansali, tomorrow it can be you.

3. Fringe elements are spreading their wings across the country

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the few filmmakers in the country who always tries his best to portray the scenes with utmost dignity and yet, he was targeted without people even watching the film. this happened because the protesters wanted to grab some headlines and such elements need to be stopped now.

4. Fringe elements can derail India’s development story

Such incidents bring wrong publicity to the country affecting it’s development by hitting hard on tourism and other sectors. On one hand, Jackie Chan is in India promoting his upcoming film and on the other hand, such an unfortunate incident takes places – what a shame!

5. This is not just an attack on a filmmaker, this is an attack on you as well

This attack on Sanjay Leela Bhansali is an attack on every Indian citizen, on their freedom of speech, on their artistic liberty and on their right to have an opinion. And, maybe it’s time to raise a voice against it.