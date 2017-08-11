Why was CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani sacked? 5 controversies that led to his downfall

If the reactions are to be believed, Nihalani’s ouster is a blessing for Bollywood. (PTI)

Sacked CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani is no stranger to controversies. In his two-year tenure (2015-2017), he has annoyed screenwriters, producers, directors and the audience with his controversial regulations and certification tactics. Mocked as ‘Sanskari’ Censor Board chief, he has given numerous cuts, demanded changes, given an A certificate – sometimes all at one instance. This tactic seemed to be at the expense of creativity of the movie producer or director and irked many in the industry. If the reactions are to be believed, Nihalani’s ouster is a blessing for Bollywood. We list out some of the controversies he was involved in as the chief.

1. Nihalani asked to remove Punjab from the movie title Udta Punjab. He demanded 89 cuts in the film, receiving flak from director Anurag Kashyap. He had told PTI, “I’ve heard Anurag Kashyap has taken money from AAP to show Punjab in a bad light.” He finally gave the film 13 cuts and an ‘A’ certificate.

2. Nihalani called Alankrita Shrivastava’s Lipstick Under My Burkha as ‘lady oriented’ and denied certification. He said that movie might offend Muslims but Shrivastava won her case against the Board in an appeals tribunal.

3. Nihalani asked a news organisation to get one lakh votes before un-censoring the word ‘intercourse’ from the trailer of Imtiaz Ali’s Jab Harry Met Sejal. After the votes reached above the count, he had no response.

4. CBFC gave 9 cuts to Anushka Sharma’s NH10 and gave it an A certificate. According to Reuters, Sharma was asked to reduce violence in the film by 30 per cent. Vexed, she asked, “What does that mean – how do you do that?”

5. Nihalani banned smoking and drinking on screen as he felt that superstars who are followed by millions are influential. He said that they should set an example in societal behavior, according to Outlook.