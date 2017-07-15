Why promotional event of Madhur Bhandarkar movie Indu Sarkar was cancelled in Pune

The Congress workers created a ruckus at the hotel where the filmmaker was staying for a promotional press conference to be held on Saturday. (Source: PTI)

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar’s upcoming film ‘Indu Sarkar’ is in news again. The Congress workers created a ruckus at the hotel where the filmmaker was staying for a promotional press conference to be held on Saturday. The conference has been cancelled for the time being and the team hasn’t been able to step out of the hotel. As told to IANS over the phone, Bhandarkar said that the agitators were at the hotel since 1pm and the whole team has been locked in a hotel room for over three hours while the police and the hotel management handled matters. He told the media later that he has been cautious about meeting people since the movie’s speculation.

The movie created controversy earlier when Mumbai Congress President Sanjay Nirupam had asked chief of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Pahlaj Nihalani to screen the movie for them before censoring it. However, Bhandarkar denied any exclusive screenings for the politicos. This was followed by a CBFC release, suggesting 12 cuts, two disclaimers and removal of words like RSS and Akali from the film.

Bhandarkar seems to be determined over the film’s release and said that the controversy over the Emergency-based narrative is overpowering the real story of ‘Indu Sarkar’ and he’ll put a disclaimer in the movie and state it fictional. The outrage has raised discussions over creative liberty in artistic expressions and imposition of populist ideas over artists.

Scheduled to be released on July 28, the film is set in the backdrop of the Emergency of 1975, narrating the story of Indira Gandhi and her son Sanjay Gandhi, and stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Kirti Kulhari, Anupam Kher, Tota Roy Chowdhury and Supriya Vinod.