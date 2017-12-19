Why Nokia decided to send Nokia 8 to Shah Rukh Khan after his post featuring AbRam and Suhana went viral

It was way back in 2007, when Nokia, which was a marker biggie at that time decided to appoint Shah Rukh Khan as its brand ambassador.

Other than being a brilliant actor and King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan is famous for his witty remarks on Twitter and sharing his personal life on Instagram. Recently, he decided to share his an image of his children AbRam and Suhana Khan. On Instagram, he wrote: “The worst thing about being a father is that u r always taking the pics, not in them. Edits save the day…”

To this, he got thousands of comments, but there was one which comment which stole the heart of many and could very well hint at the re-union of Shah Rukh Khan and smartphone brand Nokia. Among thousands of comments, Nokia Mobile’s Instagram account commented on the picture stating: Hey @iamsrk, we noticed you love sharing both sides of your stories. We are sending you a Nokia 8 which comes with the #Bothie mode, so you can do away with editing you fondest moments! We hope you like it.

Nokia’s comment on SRK feed.

Meanwhile, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan as he lends his support to an ailing boxing legend. The Baadshah of Bollywood recently helped 1982 Asian Games gold medallist Kaur Singh who has been struggling to pay his medical bills. Shah Rukh Khan was moved when he got to know that the boxing legend was finding it difficult to take care of his medical plight as his finances were inadequate. Kaur Singh, reportedly, needs Rs 2 lakh for treating his cardiac condition as per The Times of India. The money was given through Shah Rukh Khan’s IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

“Sportspersons bring pride to a country, and it is our duty to look after them as a society. After reading about Kaur Singh, we as a sporting unit felt the need to stand by our fellow sportsman, and urge everyone else to do the same in their own way,” Shah Rukh Khan was quoted saying by TOI.

Meanwhile, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make a grand comeback on small screen. Bollywood heartthrob SRK will be appearing on your TV screens through TED Talks India Nayi Soch. From being a speaker to now hosting TED Talks, Shah Rukh Khan had said the show is one the biggest achievements of his life. SRK, who delivered his first TED Talk in Vancouver earlier this year, said that he is a huge fan of the show.”